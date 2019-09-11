The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce announced last week that Festival of the Superstitions is scheduled for Nov. 9.
This year, the event will be just one day at Flatiron Community Park, but it will be bigger and better than ever. A Paint and Pour session (wine and paint class, age 21 & over) will be featured, along with Painting with Punz (painting and crafts with Rapunzel for kids), mobile rock-climbing wall, Patriotic Pup costume contest and more.
The usual events will be back, of course, including, car show, veterans’ tribute, live entertainment, beer garden, food trucks and FUN! Visit https://festivalofthesuperstitions.com for vendor applications, or contact the A.J. Chamber at 480-982-3141 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.