The VFW Auxiliary is seeking vendors for their arts/crafts and garage sale fundraiser on February 29 at VFW Post #9399, 133 N. Saguaro Rd., Apache Junction (NE corner of Saguaro and Apache Trail). Spots are $10.00; please bring your own tables and chairs.
To pay your advance deposit, please email tltbd@hotmail.com, or call 480-309-7244. We will immediately forward a sign up sheet to you to be returned with your deposit. If you prefer, you can visit the post at 133 N. Saguaro Rd. Apache Junction (NE corner of Saguaro and Apache Trail), and leave your sign up sheet or information, with deposit, with the bartender.
We will also be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs outdoors.
“The Auxiliary provides members an opportunity to honor and give back to all who have served and who are serving this great nation. It’s our chance to say ‘thank you’ to them for their sacrifice,” said Auxiliary President Lynn C. Pierre.
