This year’s Holiday Season was celebrated at VFW 9399 on Saguaro Road, when the Auxiliary and Post hosted their 3rd Annual Christmas Party for Sunshine Acres Children’s’ Home. Over 100 children enjoyed food and gifts as the rumble of a mighty Motorcycle Club was heard – the Punishers (Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club) co-hosted the event with elves, Santa and an array of gifts for the children! Mrs. Santa waited indoors for Santa’s arrival on motorcycle!
Huge smiles brightened the room for almost two hours, while children of all ages, who had no parents for the holidays, enjoyed singing “Jingle Bells” and having their pictures taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves. Photos were presented to each and every one of them following the party for their safe-keeping of memories. In addition, Mr. Rod McKenzie and Ms. Cheryl Rogers of “Gone Country Hats” presented every child with the gift of a Cowboy/girl hat, bag or wallet.
These children live on a large ranch on Higley Road in Mesa, with house parents, a school, community resources, church and extracurricular activities, such as horseback riding. Every year, the Auxiliary at VFW 9399 erects a Christmas tree filled with slips denoting gifts requested by every child at the Home. Our patrons, guests and the Punishers Motorcycle Club take those tags and purchase and wrap the gifts to be presented at the Annual Party. While many of these children have parents who are veterans, our focus in this function is our community support and the fun we all have participating in it.
VFW 9399 and the Punishers will be doing another huge event for Sunshine Acres Children’s Home in April for Easter. Watch for updates!
If you would like to be a part of such an awesome event and others that provide a great deal of self-satisfaction, as well as community and veteran support, please come visit us anytime at VFW 9399, 133 N. Saguaro Rd., Apache Junction, AZ 85120, or visit our website at VFW9399.org. We are also on Facebook at VFW9399 and Auxiliary. Come see what you can do to have fun and provide “Unwavering Support” for our Veterans and their families.
