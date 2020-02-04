The public and all Vietnam Veterans are invited to attend and participate in this 50th Anniversary Commemoration ‘Pinning Event.’ It will take place at Mesa Market Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, starting at 10:45 a.m.
This Vietnam Veterans ‘Pinning Event’ was instituted by the U.S. Government under the auspices of the Department of Defense to do what should have been done 50 years ago: thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
Any U.S. Armed Forces Veteran who served between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, is invited to be Pinned and thanked for their service by an Official Representative at this Pinning Event. Additionally, surviving spouses of a deceased Veteran who served during the same period are also invited to be Pinned. There is no need to pre-register. Just attend the event in order to be Pinned.
Major General James T. Jackson, U.S. Army (Retired), Director of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, will conduct the Pinning Ceremonies, under the auspices of the United States Government and the Department of Defense.
Speakers include Major General Jackson, Vietnam Veteran; author Kerry Pardue; and Veteran and author Nancy Fassbender.
The Department of Defense is also offering some additional honors for this event. If you or your family members qualify for these special Honors listed below, please call Veteran Nancy Fassbender to register at 480-983-0634 as soon as possible. If you are a Former Vietnam POW, a Surviving Spouse of Former Vietnam POW, please register. Additionally, if you are a parent, spouse, sibling or child of a Service Person listed on the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC., or have a Service Person who was unaccounted for or Missing by the Department of Defense, please register by calling Veteran Nancy Fassbender at 480-983-0634.
The Mesa Market Place is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is at 10550 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ 85209, at exit 193 Signal Butte Rd. and Hwy 60. Info: 480-380-5572 and www.mesamarket.com. Fully handicapped accessible. Free Parking, admission and entertainment.
For more information, please contact Joan Wells, joan@mesamarket.com and 602-703-7682.
Additional info sources: https://www.vietnamwar50th.com/
