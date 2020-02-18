In December 2008, an 18-year-old boy named Justin was stationed at Camp Casey, Korea. It was his first time out of the U.S.A., and his grandmother, Marlys Anderson, wanted to send him a stocking cap she made herself. That first cap was the beginning of something great; a way of making many more young soldiers like Jacob feel closer to home.
“He asked me for 35 more caps for his friends. On January 4, 2009, I spoke at the Wednesday morning coffee, asking for help making those 35 caps,” Anderson said. “The response was unbelievable and has been for 11 years.”
What started as a simple gift to her grandson has now turned into a full-blown organization called “Caps for Soldiers.” Various knitters and crocheters not only make stocking caps, but helmet liners, lap robes and more. Anderson’s items are now around the world to both active duty members and veterans.
“I have shipped 7,600 to the military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, and 1,100 to Korea so far,” Anderson said.
Caps for Soldiers has not only become well known to soldiers and veterans around the world, but they have been featured in multiple articles. Their influence and impact has stretched far beyond the caps they make.
“Caps for Soldiers has been in 10 different newspaper articles; one was Arizona Republic in January 2010. I received an email after that article from Deborah Deacon, an art historian and 20 year retired Navy Commander,” Anderson said. “She was co-authoring a book on American women, war and art. She asked if we could meet. Caps for Soldiers is also included in the book.”
Anderson only spends 5 months of every year in Arizona, but she hardly lets that stop her. While the organization was originally started in Arizona, Anderson continued her work, even when she went back to Minnesota. She used traveling to her advantage by gathering knitters from both states, allowing her to expand the organization and help more people.
“February 2009, a knitting group from Minnesota asked for help knitting helmet liners for a deployment to Iraq for 560 ‘Red Bulls’ from the 151st Field Artillery,” Anderson said. “With help from friends, who were leaving Arizona and headed to Minnesota, our 3 boxes of 275 caps were hand-delivered to the group.”
Making a single cap is a very tedious process. With each one taking 5 hours to complete and 5,115 stitches in all, it is by no means easy. However, Anderson shows no signs of slowing down, with many more caps to come. “Our current count is 21,050 caps produced. Most recently, our caps have been shipped to our troops in Syria.”
For more information or to learn how to participate, go to capsforsoldiers.com.
