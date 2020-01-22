The Women of Moose Lodge #1127, in Apache Junction, raised money for Paws 4 Life with a raffle on a special Cardinals basket. The check was presented to Tuni House and Barbara Watson. It will be put toward a special class of scent training for our clients with diabetes, seizure disorders and autism, along with other disabilities.
This course will teach service dogs to detect the onset of seizures and chemical imbalances brought on by the disease. Paws 4 Life also trains dogs for task scent training, which enables service animals to find objects and get them for their owners.
Paws is very grateful to the Women of the Moose Lodge for their help in making this service available within our community.
