The Apache Junction Public Library introduces the popular Writer-in-Residence program on Feb. 3 when James L. Thane, author of the fast-paced and edgy Sean Richardson series, begins his residency. The Writer-in-Residence program offers encouragement, direction and feedback to local authors, and provides opportunities for them to enhance their skills no matter where they find themselves on the path to publication.
In addition to being available for half-hour, 1-on-1 consultations, Thane, a noted instructor, will offer a series of workshops to help writers get their projects off the ground and see them through to the final rewrite. Topics and tools presented in the workshops may be applied to fiction, nonfiction or poetry, noted Thane, and can be utilized by writers of high-school age and above.
- Creating Sean Richardson
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2-3:30 p.m.
- From Phoenix to Purity to Potshot
Wednesday, March 11, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Writing the Winning Query Letter
Wednesday, April 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
After graduating with a Ph.D., Jim became a history professor and wrote non-fiction and magazine and trade journal articles before returning to his first love – mystery writing. Thane cut his teeth on Erle Stanley Gardner, Ed Bain, and John McDonald and, in 2010, he published his first police procedural No Place to Die; set in Phoenix and featuring Sean Richardson. Accolades include “Engaging…hooks the audience…”, “A fast action thriller…” and “An excellent debut…” Jim then penned two additional Sean Richardson novels before switching his fictional locale from Phoenix to Montana’s Big Sky Country in his recently released novel Crossroads.
Thane will be available for one-on-one consultations Mondays from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11-1 p.m. Although drop-ins will be accommodated as availability permits, appointments are strongly recommended and can be made by calling the Apache Junction Public Library at 480-474-8555.
All workshops are free, and open to the public. The Writer-in-Resident Program was made possible by the Arizona State Library, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The city of Apache Junction invites and welcomes people of all disabilities to use our programs, sites and facilities. Any question about library services for people with disabilities can be answered by our Library ADA Coordinator 480-474-8555, TTY 711, or ada@ajpl.org. Additional information may be found at www.ajcity.net/ada.
