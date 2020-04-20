In wave one, more than 80 million Americans received their stimulus relief payments via direct deposit. For the rest, the IRS plans to begin issuing paper checks next week. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Americans spend on average $660 a month on food and $1,675 on housing.
Since early March, 22 million unemployment applications have been filed and many think the $1,200 per adult and $500 per child stimulus check was a start, but not enough. Do you think it's enough? Have you received your check? Login here to comment, click here to create a user account, and to track your check click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.