On Monday, August 5, The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News staff was notified that they will receive six awards in this year’s Arizona Newspapers Association (ANA) Better Newspapers Contest. The News competes in Division 3, which is the largest category in the competition for weekly news media, based on circulation.
Daniel Dullum, Bill Van Nimwegen and Dana Trumbull all placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in their categories for Best Sports Beat Coverage and Best Sports Column (Dullum), Best Headline (Van Nimwegen and Trumbull), Best Sustained Coverage and Best Commentary (Trumbull).
The actual placements earned will be announced on September 28 at the awards banquet that concludes the 2019 ANA Annual Meeting & Fall Convention at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler, AZ.
The Better Newspapers Contest consists of 9 categories that measure the overall quality of the newspapers and 17 categories that honor individuals who contribute to journalism excellence.
