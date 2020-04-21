The Apache Junction Municipal Court has issued Administrative Order 2020-01 in the matter of dispensing justice during a public health emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Administrative Order can be read HERE.
Due to the concern of the spread of COVID-19, the Apache Junction Municipal Court is taking precautions to ensure the health and wellness of all court visitors.
The court remains open to serve the public; nevertheless, given the current emergency and in the interest of public safety, certain limitations and changes in court practices are necessary.
Screenings will be conducted at the courthouse to determine if any visitor is presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 or other communicable disease. No one who displays symptoms of illness will be allowed in the court building.
Also restricted are those who have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
To comply with recommended social distancing, the court is limiting the number of people being allowed in the building. People who are not a party on a case will not be permitted in the courthouse.
The court has a customer service counter separate from the courthouse portion of the building where customers can receive assistance with court matters that are not on the court calendar.
