Apache Junction’s Chamber of Commerce has added to its impressive board of directors, four additional influential board members.
Danielle Greene is the Arizona Dept. Youth Activities Chairman for Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary and the Auxiliary President for VFW Post #7968. Danielle grew up in Apache Junction and, after High School, went into the military before returning to Apache Junction 8 years ago. Since returning, she has become very active with the community, it’s local Veterans and our Youth.
Brian Heath, Senior Director of Facilities Services, Major Projects, Mechanical Construction & Maintenance at Salt River Project (SRP), is responsible for the sales and marketing of the facility located in Apache Junction. Brian began his career at SRP in 1998, and one of his major accomplishments is the renovation of SRP’s corporate headquarters in Tempe. Brian earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and an MBA from Western International University. He is very active in the local community, including volunteering at his church, in local youth sports programs and at Andre House in downtown Phoenix.
Lora Keller has served 16 years as Activities Director for Dolce Vita. A native of Arizona, born and raised in Mesa, she and her family made Apache Junction their hometown 16 years ago. Lora is an active member in the community and helps organize many benefits, events and fundraisers throughout the year. She has also served on boards, including Arizona Senior Center Association (ASCA) as Board member, Valley Association of Leisure Service Directors (VALSD) as President for 3 years and Vice President for 1 year, before joining the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Aaron McDermid has been a State Farm agent in the area since 2009 and is currently with the agency on Signal Butte Road in Mesa. He is also a member of the Rotary Club and prides himself on his community involvement.
“We are honored to include these strong leaders and community supporters as new members of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” said Denise Hart, CEO. “We look forward to their oversight and direction as we move forward into 2020.”
About Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center
The mission of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is to promote, develop and unite the business community in and around Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, and East Mesa to accomplish economic growth. Celebrating nearly 60 years in operation, the Chamber offers benefits, networking, business promotion and advocacy for over 450 Chamber members. The Chamber facility also houses the Apache Junction Visitors Center with over 35,000 visitors annually.
For more information, visit http://www.ajchamber.com/
