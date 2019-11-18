The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new home of the John Calvin Presbyterian Church with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 18.
A big thank you to the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and all the business community who came out to celebrate our ribbon cutting/new home. We have been in the community for 55 years but have found a new home located at 1130 E. Broadway Ave, Apache Junction, AZ. We can also be found online anytime at www.jcpcaz.org.
Join us for our upcoming picnic, Oct 27, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. No selling or expectations; just a fun time with friends, family & community. Thank you and God Bless.
