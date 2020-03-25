Apache Junction Unified School District’s Food Services Department has expanded its curbside meal service to two locations, beginning Monday, March 30. The locations include Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Dr. and Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
The program will be offered once a week on Mondays, and each sack will include a week’s worth of frozen items that can be prepared at home. This free service is available for all children 18 years and younger. Children must be in the car to receive the items.
The meal service for the AJHS site is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants are asked to drive up to the high school cafeteria (north parking lot gate, Southern Ave. just east of Ironwood Rd.) and employees will provide the sacked items for every child who is in the car.
The FPES service will be 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to pull up to the student drop off driveway to receive their items.
“Providing a week’s worth of groceries instead of making daily trips is one way we can more efficiently help our families and also minimize everyone’s exposure to COVID-19,” said Karen Warhus, food services director for AJUSD. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and support during these difficult times.”
Contact kwarhus@goaj.org regarding specific questions about the program. Additional information about AJUSD and COVID-19 is available on the district website, www.ajusd.org.
