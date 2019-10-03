The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News staff received six awards at the Arizona Newspapers Association 2019 Better Newspapers Contest, including two first place, three second place and one third place. Awards were presented at the conclusion of the ANA Fall Convention, September 28, 2019, at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, Chandler, AZ. The News competes in Division 3 (non-daily, with circulation greater than 10,000), which is the largest weekly media category in the competition.

Entering the ANA Better Newspapers Contest for the first time, reporter Dana Hawman-Trumbull took home a first place plaque for “Best Headline” for “Assorted Headlines,” including “Pinal County Wellness Program Saves Money, Earns Gold”; “Christmas Cruise Revs Up Holiday Spirit”; “Team Rubicon Restores Those Who Give as Well as Those Who Receive” and “AJ Elks Bring Home the Bacon…and Goat and Veal.”

Bill Van Nimwegen snagged second place in the “Best Headline” competition with his article titled, “You Can’t Get There from Here.” Van Nimwegen has been reporting for The News for seven years, but he has “ink in his blood,” having helped out in his grandfather’s newsroom as a child in Iowa.

Trumbull also earned two second place awards. Her coverage of the Apache Junction Unified School District placed in the “Best Sustained Coverage or Series” category, and her editorial entitled “Integrity is Not Made of Half Truths and Innuendo” impressed the judges for a second place award in the “Best Column, Analysis or Commentary” section.

“I made the leap from public relations to news reporting two years ago,” said Trumbull. “This is affirmation that I made the right decision! The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News has a phenomenal team, and I’m excited to see where the future takes us!”

This year, Sports Editor Daniel Dullum took home two awards, bringing his career total to 47. His first place win came in the category of “Best Sports Column,” for his off-season feature story, “Seabiscuit’s Workout Jockey Also Rode in Arizona.” His coverage of AJUSD High School Softball earned him a third place award for “Best Sports Beat Coverage.”

Dullum took over sports for The News in 2015, but he is far from a novice. His journalism career began in 1976. He side-stepped into radio broadcasting in 1980, but returned to news writing in 1992, covering topics ranging from sports to education, entertainment and general news.

This year marked the 80th Annual Meeting and Convention for the ANA. 48 newspapers entered the Better Newspapers Contest for a total of 1,534 entries. The Nevada Press Association judged Arizona entries this year, as state associations work together to ensure impartiality.

Owner/Publisher Robin Barker congratulated the team, “We have the very best, most qualified folks working for The News. It’s wonderful when others recognize their talent. I am so proud of one and all. Way to go!”

The News would also like to congratulate Arianna Grainey, who received three awards for her photography. Grainey, who works for The Independent, received a first place award for “Best Feature Photo Layout” for her presentation of the Kachina install for the Apache Junction Independent. She took second place in the same category, shooting “Casteel Wrestling” for the Queen Creek Independent. Her third place nod was for “Best Feature Photograph” about Mexican imports for the Scottsdale Independent.

All award recipients were notified prior to the presentation event that they had earned 1st, 2nd or 3rd place honors; however, they were not told which level they had attained. The Better Newspapers Competition measures the overall quality of newspapers and honors individuals who contribute to journalism excellence. #WeAre AJ