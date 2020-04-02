APACHE JUNCTION – The city of Apache Junction encourages the general public to follow federal and state guidelines on physical distancing for the next city council meeting on April 7.
With the ongoing recommendation of keeping groups to fewer than 10, the city will conduct its regular council meeting in its council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., but asks the public to watch online at www.ajcity.net/452/video-on-demand. Remember there will be a delay of about a minute with the livestream. Cable customers can always watch on Channel 11. The meeting will also play on a screen in the lobby of the council chambers.
The city has already closed or limited social interaction at several municipal facilities in following Gov. Doug Ducey’s “stay-at-home” executive order and federal guidelines set by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials have consistently issued recommendations to limit gatherings as a key measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus. Ducey issued an order, calling on “non-essential” businesses to close or curtail business.
As always, health officials remind to take everyday preventive actions to stay healthy:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
