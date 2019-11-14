Four months ago, Marty and Jeanie Fox, owners of Arizona Hot Rod and Upholstery and Fox Performance Transmission, were challenged to a friendly build off by another shop in Scottsdale. The plan was to unveil the vehicles at the Goodguys Southwest Nationals, November 15-17, in Scottsdale, AZ. On a whim, Marty and Jeanie decided to step up their game and submit their build for display at SEMA, the world’s largest automotive trade show, November 5-8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. They were accepted.

“It isn’t like your average car show,” Jeanie explained. “You can’t just show up and put your vehicle in the show. You can’t even just show up and attend! Only people in the automotive industry are allowed to attend the show. SEMA is the Super Bowl of all car shows; only the best of the best are there.”

As one of the “best of the best” at SEMA, they were told that they “just missed” the Top 40 list in the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition. “We weren’t there to open the hood when they were judging. I think that set us back,” Marty reflected. “But we’ve had lots of interest; Hot Rod Magazine posted photos of the C/10 on Instagram, and it has just taken off! We’ve passed out probably 2,000 cards. It’s been great!”

To be considered for SEMA, builders must first have a rendering made of their vehicle and then write a proposal letter to a company that is a SEMA member and whose product they have used or plan to use on their vehicle. The company then selects which vehicles they want to use to display their product.

“We wrote a letter to the Air Lift Performance Company. They responded that they had over 250 proposals and only 8 spots available,” said Jeanie. “After a lengthy process, we were very excited when we found out that we were chosen to be one of their featured vehicles! And, not only did our truck get picked to be a featured vehicle, we also made it in the 2019 SEMA Show Directory as one of the 80 (out of 1500+) coolest cars you will see at SEMA!”

Not too bad for a little hot rod shop in AJ!

The Fox’s truck is a 1967 Chevrolet C/10. It has a 383 cubic inch stroker motor with dual FiTech fuel injection and All American Billet serpentine set up. A Fox Performance 700R4 transmission passes power to the wheels. The ride sits atop Air Lift suspension and U.S. Mags wheels. The C/10 interior also features full custom Italian leather with AutoMeter gauges and German square weave carpet.

“Every panel has been modified,” Jeanie explained. “We shaved the drip rails, shaved the cowl, recontoured the roofline, subfloored the bed, smoothed out the firewall, smoothed out the bed rails, bead rolled our own panels for under the hood and for the bed.

“We built our own chassis, did our own custom exhaust with Black Widow mufflers and air ride suspension.

“We smoothed out the pillars to enhance the Fesler flush mount glass and installed a Camaro-style front splitter and rear spoiler to give it a pro-touring look. Then the whole thing is painted Omaha Orange.”

Marty and Jeanie are a husband and wife team. Jeanie does all of the custom upholstery work, while Marty “does everything else.” They have shared a passion for building hot rods for 35 years, turning their dream into a business in 2010.

You can check out the C/10 at the Goodguys Nationals this weekend, November 15-17, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ – or stop by to visit their shop: Arizona Hot Rod and Upholstery and Fox Performance Transmission, 2134 S. Idaho Rd., Apache Junction, 85119. #WeAreAJ