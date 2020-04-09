APACHE JUNCTION - The city of Apache Junction has partnered with CivicReady to implement a temporary mass notification system for up-to-date coronavirus information. The CivicReady solution will allow the city of Apache Junction to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed.
In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel. For non-native English speaking citizens, CivicReady voice call notifications can be automatically translated into one of 20 languages, and email and text notifications can be automatically translated into one of 63 languages to maximize the effectiveness of the solution in ensuring mass awareness of potentially impactful situations. To subscribe, please go to https://www.ajcity.net/45/Receive-Alerts-Notifications.
At the end of the initial 90-day period, the city will reevaluate the CivicReady notification system for further use.
“We hope all of our residents will sign up for these alerts so they can get the most vital information as quickly as possible as the situation changes in our community,” said Mayor Jeff Serdy.
The CivicReady solution also integrates with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS). The IPAWS system leverages national emergency communication channels, such as the Emergency Alert System (EAS), NOAA weather radios, digital road signage and television broadcasts, to provide area-specific alerts in times of emergency. By integrating its CivicReady system with IPAWS, Apache Junction will be able to reach as many people as possible during an emergency event, including those who have not opted-in to text, phone or email communications, as well as travelers and visitors in the area.
“CivicPlus is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments,” said Ryan Strait, CivicPlus Platform Product Director. “We continually invest in our products, such as CivicReady, to strengthen and transform the way local governments serve and communicate with their citizens and are proud to partner with Apache Junction to help them accomplish their public safety goals.”
CivicPlus has over 20 years of experience working with local governments. Its CivicReady mass notification system is powered by Regroup, an award-winning industry leader in mass notifications for critical and non-critical applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.