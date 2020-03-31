Spencer Paden, the long-time director of the Apache Junction Public Library, retired on Thursday, March 26, after 33 years with the city of Apache Junction.
Paden oversaw the creation of the library from modest beginnings to a crown jewel of the Pinal County library system. The library went from small space, to a stand-alone building where a grocery store now stands, to a renowned building that has evolved over 15 years.
“Spencer has taken us from humble beginnings to a respected library during his storied career,” said Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy. “He started with a handful of books and built a facility that includes state-of-the-art multi-media, superior programs and an excellent staff.”
Paden led the library from the modulars at the young city hall to a classic brick building that became part of a land swap for the new Fry’s supermarket.
In 2005, the city built the current library, which has since expanded and renovated under Paden’s watchful eye.
“There is no comparison to what Spencer has developed over his time with us,” said longtime library cardholder and Councilmember Robin Barker. “He has created a wonderful facility that is enjoyed by all ages and will be for a long time to come.”
Paden loves to travel and plans to head out again after the virus outbreak subsides.
