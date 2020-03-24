The city of Apache Junction continues to follow federal and state guidelines on social distancing by finding ways to limit interaction without a disruption in municipal operations.
Effective Wednesday, the city will further curb that interaction by encouraging the public to conduct city business online or by phone and will close its “public counters” to appointment-only or brief drop-off/pick-up business as needed.
The following offices are affected: the Mayor and Council offices, City Manager, Economic Development, Finance, Communications, City Clerk, City Attorney, Development Services, Public Works, Human Resources and the Water District. Citizens are asked to call ahead before visiting city hall if needing city services from these areas. The Police Department and Municipal Court lobbies remain open. The Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center also remains open.
The Apache Junction Public Library closed for walk-in services and the Multi-Generational Center suspended on-site programs last week. The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and visitor’s center also has closed. The Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District, the area’s sewer district, closed its administrative office on Tuesday.
Health officials have consistently issued guidelines to limit gatherings as a key measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has called on restaurants and other “non-essential” businesses to close or curtail business to “take-out” or drive-thru transactions.
Apache Junction continues to reassess its operations in consultation with Pinal County and state health officials. Apache Junction has had several measures in place as recommended by the county and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As always, health officials remind to take everyday preventive actions to stay healthy:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
