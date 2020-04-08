APACHE JUNCTION – Veteran librarian Pamela Harrison has been named director of the Apache Junction Public Library.
The City Council on Tuesday ratified the appointment during its regular meeting, placing Harrison in the position held for a decade by former director Spencer Paden. Paden retired on March 31 after 33 years with the city of Apache Junction.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the next director of the Apache Junction Public Library, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity,” Harrison said. “Our library is one of the best in the region in terms of physical space and services, and I plan to build upon these strengths, while increasing our community engagement and outreach.”
Harrison has 23 years of library experience, including almost six as a supervisory librarian at the Apache Junction Library. She spent nearly three years as adult and youth services supervisor at the Southeast Regional Library in Gilbert and more than 10 years as a librarian in the Gilbert Public School district, at Greenfield Junior High. She began her career at libraries and schools in North Carolina.
Harrison earned a bachelor’s degree in arts and secondary education at the State University of New York, Oswego, and then a master’s in library science at the University of Albany in New York.
