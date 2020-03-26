Some key reminders as residential trash pickup in Apache Junction transitions to Republic Services on Wednesday, April 1. Residential trash service currently provided by other companies ends March 31.

Existing Containers - Residents currently contracted with Republic Services, Right Away Disposal (RAD) or Waste Management (WM) need to make arrangements to return existing containers.

Republic Services – Existing Republic Services customers are receiving a new trash container. They should place their existing trash container out for pickup tomorrow, March 26, and leave it out. Republic Services will pick up that container by Friday, March 27. Residents should have received a new trash container by the end of this week for service that starts April 1.

Recycling customers of Republic Services should place those containers out on Monday, March 30 and leave them out. Republic Services will be picking them up by Tuesday. If older containers are not picked up by April 1, please call Republic Services at 602-273-2078.

Right Away Disposal - RAD containers must be returned by April 1. Customers can avoid a $50 container removal fee by returning containers themselves. Customers unable to return bins on their own can seek help from family, friends and neighbors for assistance. If, after exhausting those resources, a resident still needs assistance, please contact the city manager’s office at 480-474-5066 for coordination of Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

Waste Management - WM customers should call 602-268-2222 for questions on container removal.

Bulk Trash Pickup Begins April 1 - The city’s westernmost zone, between Meridian and Ironwood, is on the schedule for the first Wednesday of each month. Those residents needing bulk trash pickup on Wednesday, April 1 should call Republic Services at 602-273-2078 today to schedule their first pickup.

Residents should refer to the welcome packet which identifies which Wednesday of the month is their designated bulk trash pickup day. Residents in each bulk trash pickup zone will need to call a week in advance to get on the scheduled pickup for their designated Wednesday.

Residents may refer to the welcome packet received with the trash container delivery or they may visit www.ajcity.net/trash for more information.