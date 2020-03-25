The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) announced that Assistant Chief Richard Mooney of the Superstition Fire & Medical District has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute (FSEDI). Assistant Chief Mooney competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country and Canada to become a member of the 2020 cohort program.
In addition to being accepted into the program, Chief Mooney has been awarded a scholarship from The Motorola Solutions Foundation, which covers many of the expenses associated with attending the program.
The Fire Service Executive Development Institute is a year-long leadership-development program created and implemented by the IAFC to provide new and aspiring chiefs with the tools they need to have successful and productive tenures. The members of the cohort will meet in March 2020 for their first five-day session in addition to two other sessions scheduled six months apart. The group will communicate between sessions using an online community.
Assistant Chief Richard Mooney was hired as a firefighter/paramedic in 1998. He has a B.S. from Arizona State University (1990) and a Master's Degree in Leadership with an Emphasis in Disaster Preparedness & Crisis Management from Grand Canyon University (2010). Chief Mooney has worked as a fire engineer, captain and battalion chief. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2018.
