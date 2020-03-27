Authorities Seek Help in Solving Saguaro Thefts

Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in spreading the word about a series of saguaro cactus thefts in the Apache Junction area. Saguaro cacti are a protected species in Arizona. No part of the cactus may be removed without a permit.
The cacti were easily dug out because of the wet winter, according to Rob Vaitkus, a special agent for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Vaitkus said that thefts have taken place at different locations on BLM, which the city leases for hiking trails around facilities.
“It is beyond awful to see our beautiful resources damaged by careless, opportunistic people,” said Liz Langenbach, director of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation department. “We want to help our partners at the BLM any way we can. If anyone has any information about these or any other theft, please contact us.”
City park rangers and police continue working with the BLM to investigate the thefts, and parks staff replanted those cacti that could be salvaged. The city leases BLM land in several locations, including Prospector Park and the Rodeo Grounds.
Vaitkus said any details or observations are welcome. Contact Vaitkus at 602-621-1089 or at Robert_vaitkus@blm.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.