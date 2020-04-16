Annual Open Burning restrictions will begin on May 1, 2020. All burn permits will expire on or before, May 1, 2020.
NO open burning will be allowed with the exception of outdoor cooking fires utilizing charcoal or propane grills with tight fitting lids. We anticipate that these restrictions will remain in place until at least October 1st, 2020. The ‘No Burn’ season may be extended if sufficient rain has not fallen to mitigate the extreme fire conditions.
Arizona Revised Statue 49-501.A (revised in the fall of 2007) reads as follows. "From May 1 through September 30 each year, it is unlawful for any person to ignite, cause to be ignited, permit to be ignited or suffer, allow or maintain any open outdoor fire in area ‘A’ as defined in section 49-541." Area ‘A’ includes anything west of Florence Junction and north of Arizona Farms Road, and continues on over into Maricopa County including all of the Superstition Fire & Medical District jurisdiction. This is NOT a Pinal County or SFMD mandate, but rather an Arizona State Legislative mandate.
