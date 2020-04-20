Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley have ten clubs remaining open to serve parents who don’t have the option of keeping their families home during the day. One of the open clubs is in Apache Junction.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley opened their doors to provide low cost childcare during school hours when the COVID-19 crisis hit, and the organization has remained a shelter in the storm for many families dealing with the new normal of life during a global pandemic.
Since that time, ten clubs around the Valley have been providing a safe environment for children whose families do not have the option of keeping them at home during the day. The Boys & Girls Clubs staff provide the kids with a balance of activities throughout the day – healthy meals, help with schoolwork, classes in technology and coding, recreation, science experiments and art projects.
“We appreciate the sacrifices being made by healthcare workers and essential workers across the Valley, and we want them to know that we are available to care for their children,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley CEO Marcia Minz. “As always, we are committed to providing a structured, supportive environment where kids can still be kids, even during a crisis.”
In addition to usual Boys & Girls Clubs classes and activities, the kids have been making positive contributions to the community, making cards for those in nursing homes and Hospice of the Valley and even for their own out of state grandparents.
“Our Best Buy Teen Tech Center is making full use of its 3D printers,” added Minz. “Teens are busy making 3D printed buckles that make wearing masks more comfortable, and these are being donated to healthcare workers in hospitals around the Valley.”
Those who want to provide financial support to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to offset operating costs during the COVID-19 healthcare crisis can make a donation at https://bgcmp.org/donate/.
(0) comments
