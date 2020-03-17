After months of hard work and dedication, young farmers will be showcasing their cattle, sheep and swine for bidders at the Pinal County Fair Junior livestock auction. All of the animals were raised by about 12 Apache Junction members of the Country Kickers 4-H club.
4-H allows youth to have a hands-on experience and acquire an understanding of market animal productions by preparing for, purchasing, caring for and keeping records on the animal. They gain a better understanding of the business aspects of economics by purchasing animals, feed, facilities and equipment. These young people learn entrepreneurial skills and become advocates for animal agriculture.
The young members get to keep the funds from selling their animals in the auction, minus a small percentage to cover auction costs. The money earned helps pay for feed and the purchase of next year’s project – and some save it for future college funds.
The livestock auction will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Pinal County Fairgrounds, located at 512 11 Mile Corner in Casa Grande. We hope to see a lot of our Apache Junction Residents there showing support to our youth!
For additional information, contact the club leader, Michelle Weese, at 480-612-5347
