When Apache Junction Unified School District, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, sent out a request for sponsors to underwrite a recognition event for classified (non-teaching) employees, AJ Moose Lodge #2039 quickly jumped into action and agreed to completely fund the Classified Employee of the Year program (EOY).
The Moose Lodge’s donation will provide a $500 stipend to the selected Employee of the Year, a plaque and a reception following the ceremony.
The Moose Lodge went beyond the original request and also offered to provide $100 to a Classified Employee of the Month from January through April. From that pool of monthly winners one will be selected Classified Employee of the Year. The Moose Lodge’s donation will also help pay for the creation of a Hall of Fame showcase in the district office.
The EOY is a new addition to the Teachers of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year event the district launched in 2019 to recognize three outstanding veteran teachers and one teacher in his or her first year of teaching. The ceremony is scheduled to be Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
“It was a welcome surprise when Jerry Burgess from the Moose Lodge #2039 not only agreed to be a sponsor, but to go even further to provide extra recognition for our dedicated classified staff,” said Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent. “Now we can spotlight the efforts of our para-professionals, bus drivers, food service workers, maintenance team and clerical and support staff and show them that every employee plays a vital role in the success of our students.”
