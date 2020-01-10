The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers are proud to announce our four new members! Each one of them is such an asset to our organization. Here's a little bit about each of them. If you see them out and about at any of our duties please stop them and say hi!
Jiri Erickson
I'm from Galesburg IL. We moved to Arizona when I was 4. I work for American Airlines. I have a wonderful wife of 4 years and 2 wonderful step-sons. I joined the AJ Mounted Rangers because of the great things they do for the community and kids.
Dave Schatz
I live in Mexico, Missouri, 6 months out of the year, and I don't speak Spanish. I have 1 son and 1 granddaughter who live in Mesa. I spent 26 years in the Navy Reserve with two tours of Vietnam. I joined the AJ Mounted Rangers because this great country has given me so much, I want to give back when I can.
John Van Etten
I moved to Apache Junction in July with my wife BK. I am originally from Texas. I served my country in the US Army. When my wife and I aren't working, we enjoy hiking, 4 wheeling, hunting and fishing. I am proud to be able to serve my community, helping the youth fulfill their potential, while promoting the traditions of the Old West. I am known by Johnny Van on Facebook.
Erik Scott
I am from New York. I moved to Arizona in 1978. I have been in Mesa for 20 years. I am single and own my own business. I think the AJ Mounted Rangers is a great organization, and they are a good fit for me. Helping out people and kids are what we are supposed to be doing. I want to help the children of Apache Junction. I have a son who is 20 and a daughter that is 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.