On February 21, AJ Mounted Ranger Peter Heck presented a check in the amount of $1,500.00 to the Country Kickers 4-H Club kids. They will be working at Lost Dutchman Days next weekend. This money will help them get the things they need.
The Country Kickers 4-H Club serves those kids in Pinal County who reside in and around Apache Junction, San Tan Valley and Gold Canyon, AZ.
In 4-H young people, make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and help shape their community. Youth have the opportunity to participate in 4-H experiences that strengthen a young person's sense of belonging, generosity and independence.
Country Kickers 4-H Club currently offers the following projects: horse, swine, lamb, steer, veal, poultry and cloverbuds.
