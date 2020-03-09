The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is pleased to announce Casseus Rhodes, a home schooled sixth grade student from Apache Junction, Arizona, has been named the second place national winner and recipient of a $4,000 award in its 2019-20 Patriot’s Pen essay contest. Casseus, who was sponsored by Apache Junction, Arizona, VFW Post 7968, wrote his winning essay based on this year’s theme, “What Makes America Great.”
Since its inception in 1995, the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay competition has helped foster patriotism by encouraging young minds to examine our nation’s history along with their own experiences in modern American society while improving their writing skills.
Open to eligible sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, the competition requires students to submit a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on a selected patriotic theme while competing for their share of more than $900,000 in awards and prizes.
More than 138,000 students participated in this year’s competition. Casseus competed at the national level against 51 other state finalists for individual awards ranging from $500 to $5,000. In all, the VFW awarded more than $55,000 to the top national winners.
