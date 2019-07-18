The Apache Junction High School Cheerleading team is looking for sponsors in hopes of replacing their worn out and stained uniforms. It has been four years since the team had new uniforms, and they will need to raise $2500 by early August for the girls to have the uniforms in time for the first football game. Uniforms generally run about $100 each, with poms an additional $15-20 a set.
Any businesses wishing to donate will receive a thank you letter with the district’s tax ID number listed for use with a tax deduction.
Advertising contracts are also available. The purchase will benefit the team and the advertising business may be eligible to provide a banner that will be hung at the school for the 2019-20 school year. Contact Belinda Buhrig, bbuhrig@goaj.org, for details.
All donations to the school district are tax deductible. Individuals and married couples may also donate through the AZ School Tax Credit program. A tax credit is different from a deductible donation, because you can subtract the entire contribution from your Arizona state tax bill. Be sure to designate AJHS Cheerleading Uniforms in the shipping box when you donate. The team will also be conducting fundraisers to supplement donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.