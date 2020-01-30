This January, hundreds of teachers from across Maricopa, Gila and Pinal County submitted their classroom wish lists for a chance to take part in Desert Financial Credit Union’s Adopt-A-Teacher program.
Six teachers from around the Valley were randomly selected from the list of submissions and will now have their classrooms “adopted” by Desert Financial.
Tanya Kopke, a Second Grade teacher at Peralta Trail Elementary (Apache Junction Unified) was one of them. “As a teacher, purchasing enrichment materials can be very costly, she says. "The assistance of this program will help support engaging learning with my classroom.”
Additional teachers included:
- Jenny Hagen, Fourth Grade Teacher at Pioneer Elementary (Gilbert Unified)
- Sonja Hernandez, Kindergarten Teacher at Sunburst Elementary (Washington Elementary)
- Paige Millan, Second Grade Teacher at Gateway School (Creighton Elementary District)
- Jennifer Vidrios, Third Grade Teacher at Hartford Elementary (Chandler Unified)
- Sue Young, Fifth Grade Teacher at Ironwood Elementary (Peoria Unified)
“Adopted” teachers will be awarded up to $5,000 in items from their submitted list, provided throughout 2020.
“Desert Financial was founded by 15 Valley teachers more than 80 years ago, and we’ve been deeply involved in supporting the education system ever since,” says Jeff Meshey, President & CEO of Desert Financial. “This year, we wanted to enhance our longtime Teacher Appreciation program by enabling teachers to share what’s most needed in their classroom, and then help make it happen.”
For more information on Desert Financial’s commitment to education, please visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.