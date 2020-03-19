At the Apache Junction Water District and Arizona Water Company, delivering a safe and reliable supply of water to our customers is our primary goal. As the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic evolve, we want to give our customers an update on the actions that we are taking to protect the health and safety of our employees, their families and our customers to help ensure that the communities we serve can continue to rely on the critical water service that we provide.
The Apache Junction Water District, Arizona Water Company and our employees understand that we provide our customers with an essential service and take seriously our responsibility to provide you with safe and reliable water service. This responsibility holds fast even during extreme conditions and emergencies, such as what we are experiencing today. As part of our response to COVID-19, we are implementing our emergency response plans and remaining flexible to adapt to the quickly changing conditions of the situation to ensure safe and reliable service to our customers and communities.
Please know that the drinking water from the Apache Junction Water District and Arizona Water Company supplies is safe and can be used as normal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arizona Department of Health Services, Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization have determined that there is no evidence that the COVID-19 can be transmitted through drinking water, and the safeguards we already use to protect water quality are effective to protect against viruses. Those who live in our service area do not need to stockpile bottled water in the midst of growing fears about the spread of COVID-19. The drinking water we provide is safe to drink.
Lastly, the Apache Junction Water District and Arizona Water’s water systems are interconnected. If an emergency of water supply occurs, we can move water back and forth between our systems to help each other as needed to make sure our customers continue to have safe and reliable water service during this critical time.
