The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Arizona State Remodeling on Monday, August 26.
Arizona State Remodeling is a family owned and operated business. The owner comes from a family of builders. We take each job with integrity and importance as if it was our own. The owner, Cindy Aguilar, built this business to bring elegant high-end kitchen and bath remodels with exceptional materials at a wholesale price to consumers.
They offer special discounted rates for seniors, veterans, active military, public service and expectant mothers. Arizona State Remodeling also offers low-cost in-home consultations. Contact them today at 602-921-3057, or stop into the design center located at 90 S. Ironwood Drive #4, Apache Junction, Arizona 85120.
