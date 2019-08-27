Banner Ironwood Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 12 to celebrate the opening of its new pediatric observation unit. The unit will provide medical evaluation, as well as management for health-related conditions on a short-term basis, to young patients who don’t require a lengthy hospital stay.
“Geographically, we’re located in an area that is primarily made up of families with younger children,” said Sharon Lind, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center. “In the past, most of these younger patients have come to us through our Emergency Room, where they are evaluated and then referred to those Banner Health facilities that provide pediatric care. Now that we have a dedicated pediatric observation unit, we can help treat some of these pediatric patients at this hospital, close to home, supported by our pediatric hospitalist group and pediatricians on staff.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, an increasing number of hospitals across the country that typically provide adult care, including Banner Ironwood, are now offering this hospital-level patient care to children. Children who come to Banner Ironwood for any medical condition will stay in the observation unit for a short, well-defined time so they can be observed, treated and released. Those with more serious conditions could be transported to Banner Health’s nearest pediatric hospital, Cardon Children’s Medical Center, if it’s determined they need further extensive inpatient evaluation and advanced level of care.
“The opening of this pediatric observation unit is yet another step we are taking to build more comprehensive pediatric services within our community hospital setting and strengthen our affiliation with Cardon Children’s Medical Center,” Lind said.
Banner Ironwood Medical Center is a full-service hospital providing patient care to the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek communities, including emergency services, intensive care, surgery, obstetrics/mid-wifery, robotics and medical imaging. Banner Ironwood is part of Banner Health and represents a significant long-term investment in medical excellence for the East Valley. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/Ironwood.
