It was like Christmas in August when Caleb Smith, supervisor, and Delina Henrie, store manager of Bealls Outlet, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction brought in a large box of supplies for students of Apache Junction Unified School District.
The donations included backpacks, lunch boxes, socks, underwear, t-shirts and more. Bealls collects new items throughout the year and makes periodic donations to support the students in the district. The donations will be divided between preschool students at The Learning Center (TLC) and elementary school students at Desert Vista, Four Peaks and Peralta Trail elementary schools.
Donations are accepted year round at the District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction and during the school year (appointment only) at Project Help.
Project Help, 195 E. Superstition Blvd., in Apache Junction, assists AJUSD families who need a helping hand with food, new and used clothing and more. For more information about Project Help visit https://www.ajusd.org/domain/67 or email Rosie Portugal Brastad at rportuga@goaj.org.
For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.
