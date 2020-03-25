Good NEWS! Many of you asked if there’s a way you can help our local Boys & Girls Club.
With more kids coming every day, it has taken a toll on our cleaning supplies and the budget that supports that. Wendy, our local club’s Impact Specialist reached out to our Friends Group with the following request:
“The club is in need of some cleaning supplies, such as Lysol wipes and bleach to properly clean around the club and disinfect areas of the club. Any help would be greatly appreciated!!”
If you can and want to donate supplies, please feel free to drop them off at the club at 1755 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
Wendy can be reached at 480-982-6381 or email: wendy.broukal@clubzona.org
Any and all help is appreciated.
