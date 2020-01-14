Fun Facts:
- Owner: Greg Coury, third generation owner
- Company has 31 employees
- We have three locations: Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa, Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services in Apache Junction and San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home in Queen Creek.
What product do we sell?
We are a full service funeral home and cemetery. We offer a wide variety of options from cremation to traditional funeral services. We have a beautiful cemetery where we offer ground burial, crypts and niches. Preplanning is a big part of the services that we offer at Mountain View, and we encourage people to preplan their funerals before the need arises. It guarantees today’s prices and, most of all, peace of mind.
What sets us apart?
We are family owned, have a fully licensed & caring staff. We have on site crematories, which is very important, because a loved one will never leave our care.
Do we have a product that people don’t know about?
We offer travel protection, which is really important to have. It will get you back home if something were to happen while you are traveling.
What is your greatest success to date:
My wife of ten years and my three children.
What has been your biggest challenge?
Getting people to understand the importance of preplanning their funeral.
What do you see for your business in the next five years?
Continuing to serve our community and continuing to grow as a company. Staying up with the current trends of the funeral industry.
What did I want to be when I grow up?
A veterinarian
What is the scariest thing you have done for fun?
Cliff Diving
