Business: Showtune Productions
JR McAlexander, Executive/Musical Director
What product/service do you sell?
Showtune Productions presents over 40 different shows that have been performed all over the United States.
What set’s you apart from your competitors?
Showtune Productions presents artists from all over the United States and Canada. Our Tribute Artists have performed around the world. For example, Victor Trevino, who is our Young Elvis Presley, just performed a six-week tour throughout Finland; and Ted Vigil, our John Denver, has toured all summer in Australia. Our Dolly Parton, Karen Hester, has performed all over North America and is a regular at Legends Live in Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas. I am proud that the quality of our shows is far above our competitors. I hear it from our patrons after every show, and I strive to keep that quality as high as it can possibly be. I want the patrons to walk out thrilled with our performances and that they saw the show for $20, instead of $50 and above at other Valley venues.
Do you have a product/service that people don’t know about?
I don’t know how many patrons of our shows realize that I am a 1-person company, writing and orchestrating almost all of our shows right here in East Mesa. I do everything from marketing and creating the artwork for our shows to playing piano and rehearsing our live back-up bands before each of the shows.
What are your greatest successes to date?
• I have had the pleasure of Music Directing and Supervising eight Broadway National Tours throughout North America and have gotten to play piano for some of the great stars, such as Donald O’Connor, Gloria DeHaven and Gloria Loring.
• Showtune Productions recently presented our highly acclaimed Elton John Tribute at Chicago’s Apollo to sellout crowds, as well as producing two productions at the Orpheum-Phoenix: Music Man (with over 90 people onstage) and Singin’ in the Rain, both with an 18-piece orchestra.
What do you see for your business in the next 5 years?
I am very proud that we are beginning our 9th season at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center at the AJ High School Auditorium. We have sold out almost every show we have performed for the last eight years. I am also so honored that we have over 100 subscribers to our shows there. I would love to see this series grow in Apache Junction, along with our concert series at Chandler Center for the Arts, Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Red Mountain United Methodist Church and Sunland Village East.
If you had an extra $100,000 to put in your business, what would you use it for?
I would hire staff to help with our marketing and company management. It is hard for one person to book all the travel and housing for national headliners, market shows, contract all the venues and performers and write and orchestrate all our productions.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
I have always wanted to be a pianist since I remember. I started at the age of 4-5 at my church in a small farm community in Iowa. I went to U of Iowa for music, as well. I never saw myself as a Producer. That just fell into place, and now I can’t imagine life without Showtune Productions and our supportive Apache Junction fans.
BOOK YOUR ENTERTAINMENT TODAY! 480-980-4487
