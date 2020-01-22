Fun Facts:
• I have been a Professional Skin Therapist/Aesthetician for 16 years, working in Mesa, Gilbert and now Apache Junction for 4 years.
• I live in East Mesa, but I love showing off Apache Junction. It has that small town charm, lots of small businesses, fun community events, and the people are very welcoming.
• I love partnering with local women’s non-profits to give back to the community through my resources and clients. I read this quote that said, “One woman’s success can only help another woman’s success,” and I find that very true.
What product/service do you offer?
Services Include: Skin Treatments, Chemical Peels, Waxing, Lash/Brow Tinting, Scalp Treatments and Back Treatments.
Products: Dermalogica- Skin Health Redefined
What sets you apart from your competitors?
Educating the client and giving them the tools they need to be confident to take care of their skin and see the results at home.
My Mission Statement has always been to make a difference in the way my clients view their skin by teaching them how to maintain a healthy complexion and coaching them back into skin health by recommending slight adjustments to their homecare regimen, diet and lifestyle.
Do you have a service or product that people don’t know about?
Class is in session! Once a month I will be offering a Skin Care 101 class at my office. This is a great opportunity to get a deeper understanding of the “essentials” of a skin care routine at any age, ask questions, and learn from others. To get more details, subscribe to my email list on my website or give me call.
What is your greatest success to date?
This past year was the first year I used The AJ News to advertise and as my sole medium to reach potential customers with the specials I run during Mother’s Day and the Holiday Season. I saw a connection and a return in profits I never thought possible. I also gained 18+ new clients that I look forward to seeing again. Some came in to receive the special, bought gift cards, other services, retail purchases and many re-booked. It’s exciting to know people saw the AD and were very interested in the services/products I had to offer. I look forward with confidence to advertising with The News this new year.
What has been your biggest challenge to date?
My biggest challenge has been reaching locals who live here in Apache Junction. Reaching Winter Visitors is easy, because they are out looking for services. Locals seem to outsource to Mesa and Queen Creek, and we need to let them know we are here and proud to serve AJ.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
I fell in love with theater, particularly everything that had to do with behind the stage at a young age. As I grew up and entered middle and high school, I ran the audio for all the school plays and events and decided that that’s what I was going to do. After high school, I flew out to Arizona from Pennsylvania to go to school for professional training.
What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done for fun?
Parasail in Maui, HI!
