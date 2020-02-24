Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA) has received a $10,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities, the charitable giving arm of the Thunderbirds – hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The grant will be used to provide music therapy for children impacted by domestic and sexual violence.
CAAFA operates a domestic and sexual violence crisis shelter, where, in 2020, they expect to serve 25 children from Maricopa County. For the second year in a row, the funding from Thunderbirds Charities will allow children at CAAFA to participate in music therapy at Higher Octave Healing in Tempe.
“CAAFA provides trauma-informed care to adults and their children in our Safe House. While they stay with us, we can help them begin to heal and learn coping skills that they can carry for the rest of their lives,” CAAFA Executive Director, Ray Villa said. “Music therapy is a key feature of our children’s programming, and we are thankful for support from the Thunderbirds Charities support, which enables us to continue this important service.”
Studies show that music therapy can help children who have experienced horrific events overcome their post-traumatic stress. CAAFA parents who attend sessions with their children also learn how to engage with them in new ways and make new memories that will hopefully overshadow the darker ones.
“CAAFA is providing tools to these traumatized children to help heal and thrive,” said Chance Cozby, President of Thunderbirds Charities. “We are happy to support their efforts in our community.”
1 in 9 children in the U.S. may experience domestic violence each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2010). In CAAFA’s service area of Pinal and eastern Maricopa Counties, this means more than 34,000 children may experience domestic violence this year alone. Early intervention, such as music therapy, can be critical to helping children heal from their trauma.
Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Thunderbirds Charities Board consists of 15 board members from varying professional backgrounds.
The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities. The organization’s giving is directed toward organizations based or with a significant presence in Arizona.
The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 “active” members and more than 285 “life” members.
