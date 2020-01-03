A Special Use Permit (SUP) for a new medical marijuana cultivation and production facility was unanimously approved by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors (BOS) at their regular meeting on December 4, 2019. The facility will be located at Florence Junction, just north of the intersection of US-60 and SR-79. The SUP must be renewed annually.
Presenters Gilbert Olgin, Pinal County Senior Planner, and Michael O’Brien, representing the landowner, Jeremy Basha and Seven C’s Investments, LLC, emphasized that the MMJ production facility will not be open to the public; all product will be transported to the contracting dispensary, which is listed on the application as Ponderosa Botanical Care, Inc. dba Ponderosa Releaf, in Peoria, AZ.
The business anticipates employing 50-100 workers in positions that pay a higher wage than the current county average.
District 5 Supervisor Todd House commented, “I think this would be a nice addition to the area, because, quite honestly, it’s kind of out in the middle of nowhere… As of right now, my only interest is, how soon can we get it started?”
O’Brien agreed, “Location is really the defining feature of the site…the access as a distribution point without having to go through any heavily populated areas. These days, it’s probably about as remote as you can get from other houses and types of uses, so we feel like any potential negative impact, which we would be seeking to minimize anyway through the technologies we use at the facilities, would be greatly reduced just by the distance from other uses.”
During discussion, district 4 Supervisor Anthony Smith expressed concern about the possibility that Arizona voters may approve recreational marijuana in November. “Are the stipulations iron clad enough that this would remain a medical marijuana cultivation?”
O’Brien responded, “There will never be any retail sales at our site, so it will be up to the dispensary. It will not be our choice.”
House commented, “I don’t even worry too much about medical vs. recreational, because it’ll be whatever the voters declare.”
During the public meetings that are a required part of the SUP application process, members of the community suggested that the business might repurpose the abandoned gas station located on the site as a “comfort station” for public safety personnel. Seven C’s embraced the idea and incorporated plans into the SUP application.
“This area is envisioned as a small lobby/rest area with restrooms, dedicated solely to public safety and first responders working in the area. This controlled access facility will provide public safety and first responders a secure and private place to stage, recover and use facilities while on patrol or passing through this relatively remote area.” The comfort station would not be open to the public. “It’s not even going to be open to people who work at the facility, other than the janitorial staff,” added O’Brien.
Not everyone was happy about the proposed location or the business involved. Larry Klinkenbeard spoke during the public hearing, “This needs to be out on farm ground someplace. It doesn’t need to be at a junction that, eventually is going to be developed. We don’t know where the problem’s going to be down the road. None of us do. All of us will probably be dead and gone whenever the big issues come up.”
Supervisor House responded, “This medical marijuana facility is a greenhouse facility. That is a nice junction for commercial property, and I can see where that may come into play in the future; but, as of right now, there is nothing going on in that particular junction.
“The good thing about greenhouses and medical marijuana cultivation, if the market rules it out… those greenhouses can be taken down in a heartbeat, and they can sell that land for something that is going to be more fashionable for that particular commercial center. So it has that ability to transition…that’s why it has an advantage, because it can be changed and used for different purposes in the future.”
