With all the COVID-19 news sources available, it’s easy to panic and hard to discern fact from fiction. Even in a small community like Apache Junction, residents are swarming stores, stockpiling toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bleach and food. The News has even started to see effects of the virus, as advertisers have pulled from the paper due to the pandemic affecting their businesses or events.
Members of The News team went to local businesses on March 13, 2020, to speak with members of the community, most of whom said they were being cautious and safe, but still living their lives. Most also said that they hadn’t done any “prepping” by stockpiling items; however, when we asked locals again on March 16, the general opinion had changed. Now, many people shared concerns about seeing all the shelves empty in grocery stores, and the way others are reacting is causing them to feel unwanted panic.
In one grocery store, we found a clerk standing in an empty toilet paper aisle, turning upset customers away. We asked what she thought of the situation. “This isn’t kindness,” she said, “leaving nothing for your neighbor is wrong. Our supplier is out; we don’t know when we’ll get more.” Across the aisle, both bleach and disinfectant wipes were completely out of stock.
In response, all local grocery stores have now reduced business hours. Fry’s Marketplace will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wal-Mart will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Bashas’ will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Safeway will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Albertsons will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., effective March 15, 2020.
Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced on March 15 that there would be a statewide closure of schools until at least March 27. Governor Ducey also recommended a statewide cancellation or postponement on all events and gatherings of 50 people or more. The recommendation includes festivals, concerts, conferences, weddings, sporting events, etc.
As of now, local restaurants such as Mickey D’s Café, Village Inn, Los Gringos Locos, Waffle On-Inn, Dirtwater Springs and the Handlebar Pub, are all staying open, business as usual. Most owners said they’ve seen a decline in customers, but some say that isn’t the only problem they are facing as a result of the COVID-19 panic.
“The reality is that we’ll have to close our bathrooms due to toilet paper shortages by next week; our suppliers are out,” said one restaurant owner. Another said their main supplier was warning of food shortages within the next two weeks, if consumers’ fear-based purchasing continues. “That would close our doors,” they said.
Other business industries are also staying open, but are making changes to help with social distancing. AMC Theatres has announced that, beginning March 14, they are, “capping ticket availability to 50% of the normal seating capacity for every showtime in every auditorium at all AMC theatres nationwide.” Harkins Theatres will also be limiting the number of tickets sold at some locations.
Salt River Project (SRP) has also sent out a notice stating, “Given the magnitude of this unprecedented event, we are suspending power shutoffs for non-payment and will waive all late payment fees,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our local VFW Post #7968 is taking supply donations and handing out supplies to those in need. They have also stated that they will be taking orders for supplies. You can contact them in person at 250 S. Phelps Dr., Apache Junction.
The Superstition Food Bank will remain open during normal business hours until further notice, Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If food supplies are needed, please go during business hours and bring a current ID and a current piece of mail with address.
Superstition Fire & Medical District released a short statement on their Facebook page saying, “In an effort to protect our Firefighters, Paramedics and EMTs, we ask that, if you call 911 for any reason, please, let the 911 call taker know if you have any flu-like symptoms.”
The city of Apache Junction released a statement on March 13 that stated they are “suspending all city-run special events through the end of March.”
On March 16, they informed The News that, although all offices, parks, the library and Multi-Generational Center will remain open during regular business hours, all classes have been canceled. Open Gym will continue through March 20, with activities sectioned into small groups. Senior meals at the Multi-Generational Center will be drive-through or delivery only, with no indoor meal service available.
[UPDATE: The Apache Junction Library WILL BE CLOSED,indefinitely, beginning Wednesday, 3/18. According to Spencer Paden, Library Director, "We will continue with our efforts to provide programs via the Internet and other means. We will also try to provide limited services with our drive-through window."]
The most common COVID-19 symptoms listed on WHO’s website are fever, coughing, and tiredness for mild cases. They also state, “Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.” 1 out of every 6 people who are infected with the virus become seriously ill. About 80% of infected people recover without ever needing special treatments.
The best preventative measures are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. It is also recommended to avoid large crowds and unnecessary flights, avoid close contact with those who are sick and, most importantly, stay home if you’re sick.
For an updated list of cancelled and postponed local events, business closures, local updates and more information on COVID-19, CLICK HERE.
