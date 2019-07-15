Apache Junction’s Chamber of Commerce has added to its impressive board of directors, two additional influential board members.
Dr. Krista Anderson, Superintendent of the Apache Junction Unified School District is a strong advocate of student learning and strengthening community relationships. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education, Masters of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision, and finally a Doctor of Education in Organization Leadership with an Emphasis in K-12 Leadership.
Renee Siuda, Sales Manager of Brookdale Senior Living, is responsible for the sales and marketing of the facility located in Apache Junction. A resident of Pinal County for the past 5 years, her first job in a senior living community was as a receptionist and moved up quickly to her current position at Brookdale.
“Dr. Anderson and Renee bring a strong foundation of leadership and experience to the table,” said Denise Hart, CEO. “We’re thrilled they have joined the board of directors and look forward to their oversight and direction.”
The mission of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is to promote, develop and unite the business community in and around Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, and East Mesa to accomplish economic growth. Celebrating nearly 60 years in operation, the Chamber offers benefits, networking, business promotion and advocacy for over 450 Chamber members. The Chamber facility also houses the Apache Junction Visitors Center with over 30,000 visitors annually.
