Elks Mentor Incentive Program

The Apache Junction Elks Lodge #2349 and Apache Junction High School worked together to pilot a Mentor Incentive Program at Four Peaks Elementary School. Brenda Willis, a science teacher at AJHS and volunteer Gay Hayward of the AJ Elks Lodge worked in conjunction with Principal Phyllis Bellemare of Four Peaks Elementary School to introduce the AJHS Mentor Incentive Program.
Over the past four months, thirteen AJHS teen mentors had the opportunity to demonstrate accountability by working with third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade students at Four Peaks.
A few of their goals were to promote fair play through fun activities and to praise elementary students for their positive choices. Both the teen mentors and elementary students had to achieve academically in the classroom and demonstrate appropriate behavior on their respective campuses to continue to participate. Elementary students and teen mentors all felt they benefitted from the time they spent working together.
The AJHS teens also received volunteer hours for their time spent in this pilot program for participation after school.
Willis and Hayward expressed that they felt the pilot program was a true learning experience and that student choices made through accountability, along with a positive incentive program made being at school a lot more fun.
