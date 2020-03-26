Empowerment Systems, Inc. is proud to announce the Summer and Fall 2020 internship application process is now open. Up to ten internship opportunities are available per semester. All selected interns will be based out of our main office located in Apache Junction when not working in the field/community.
Our internship program, known as the Empowerment Learning Collaborative, offers a unique community-based experience for health-related professions, Non-Profit Management, Journalism/Communications, and Public Policy college students. We believe that students can have a quality learning experience when working in interdisciplinary teams within underserved communities. Not only do our interns receive educational-based opportunities, but they learn valuable employment skills as they are treated as members of our staff. As such, they participate in any of our organizational staff meetings, day to day activities, webinars and professional development and community events. Empowerment Systems goal at the end of each semester is to provide valuable work experience for our interns that they can put on a resume and be proud of.
To find out more information, or to apply for an internship, please visit www.empowermentsystems.org/internship.
Why intern at Empowerment Systems?
- Applied Work Experience: Our internship offers a unique community-based experience by combining expertise from interdisciplinary teams to serve the underserved/at-risk communities.
- Community Based Teaching: Empowerment Systems interns, while based out of our home office, are expected to have a “boots on the ground” attitude. Interns will work collaboratively with our community partners to achieve our mission of “Empowering People to Improve Lives.”
- Noteable Reputation: The Empowerment Learning Collaborative is known across the Phoenix Metro area as a rigorous and comprehensive internship. Interns will leave with both educational and applied knowledge and skills and be ready to enter the workforce.
What is the Empowerment Learning Collaborative Internship program?
The Empowerment Learning Collaborative offers a community-based internship for students of interdisciplinary studies across the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Our students not only receive educational based opportunities, but they also learn valuable employment skills as they are treated as members of our staff. As such, they are invited to participate in any of our organizational staff meetings, day to day activities, webinars, professional development and community events.
Our goal at the end of each semester is to provide valuable work experience for our interns that they can put on a resume and be proud of. Interns across all areas of study may work collaboratively with staff, the community, our funders and other interns to promote and grow our suite of community-based programming.
Through cross-partner collaboration with government agencies, local non-profits, school districts, the local business community, funders, the faith-based community and the general community, our students help to serve all residents of Pinal County and Eastern Maricopa County through a multi-dimensional wellness approach.
We believe that upon completion of the Empowerment Learning Collaborative Internship, interns will be ready to enter the workforce as a valuable member of any team, having lived experiences and shared knowledge of the community and the greater Phoenix Valley needs.
What types of internships are available?
- Health Related Professions: Health-related professional interns can expect to work to develop, deliver and evaluate health education in the community utilizing a multi-dimensional approach. Students may also complete needs assessments, create and administer community surveys, research and identify funding opportunities to meet the health needs of our community.
- Public Policy / Political Science: Interns in the public policy realm will work with staff and our partner agencies to promote, advocate and even lobby our local, state and federal legislators, as well as help report on matters of pending legislation.
- Journalism / Communications: Journalism/Communication interns will assist staff and our collaborative partners with the overall branding and messaging to ensure the public and our funders are aware of the services we provide, the data that is collected, how donor dollars are being spent and more. You can help serve as the voice of the agency to ensure a lasting impact.
- Non-Profit Management: Our non-profit management interns may be responsible for overseeing a community-based program, while subsequently providing a quality service to our clients. This may require meetings with collaborators and partners to develop and maintain a quality program, while balancing the need for services with an available budget. Interns will play a direct role in fund-development and donor growth/retention.
