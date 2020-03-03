Land Advisors Organization is pleased to announce the sale of 78 lots in Peralta Canyon Phase II, located at the base of the Superstition Mountains in Gold Canyon, to Beazer Homes for $6.659 million.
The sale of this parcel marks the close-out of available land at Peralta Canyon. Beazer Homes joins Lennar Homes and Gehan Homes in the second phase of this highly desirable community.
The sale was handled by Ryan Semro, Bret Rinehart and Ben Heglie, who specialize in single-family and multi-family residential development in Arizona for Land Advisors Organization.
The team has represented the seller, Peralta Canyon LLC, developed by Voyager Properties, in the sale of land to homebuilders in 10 separate transactions. Builders represented by the team in these sales include Beazer Homes, CalATlantic, Gehan, KB Homes and Lennar Homes.
“We’ve watched and predicted the growth in the area for years, and being able to help Peralta Canyon to close-out Phase II while expanding the presence of a well-respected builder like Beazer Homes into the phase is one of the ways we feel that we contribute to building successful communities around the Valley,” said Semro, of Land Advisors Organization’s residential team.
This most recent sale of the 55-foot by 110-foot guaranteed finished lots closed earlier this month and provides Beazer Homes with coveted inventory at the NE corner of US 60 and Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.