The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of H.A.T.S. (Harris Accounting & Tax Service) located inside the Thunderbird Plaza at 1000 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 18.
H.A.T.S. is a full-service payroll, accounting and tax firm with over 30 years’ experience. We provide customized services to meet our client’s needs. Let us consult with you on how to save on your taxes, help you with all your accounting needs and what makes sense for you and your business.
Our tax services are made for individuals, businesses, non-profits, trusts and estates. We also provide cross-border services for our Canadian residents.
Contact us today and see what we can do for you: 480-605-3710.
