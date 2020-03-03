Residents and businesses in the Queen Valley area will notice an increase in air traffic March 4-12 due to the 7th annual National Aerial Supervision Training Academy.
The USDA Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management national aviation offices are sponsoring the academy, which will take place March 2-13 at the Phoenix Interagency Fire Center located at the Mesa Gateway Airport.
Interagency Air Tactical Group Supervisors attend the academy to earn certifications through enhanced implementation of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group curriculum. Qualified Interagency Air Tactical Group Supervisors coordinate air traffic during wildfire incidents.
The program includes table exercises and simulations, avionics and radio labs, and actual flight time.
