Kiwanis Club of AJ Supports Literacy

The Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction donated Title 1 curriculum to Four Peaks Elementary School. It is an on-going Kiwanis of Apache Junction program that provides material each year to an elementary school in our community.
Title 1 provides for struggling readers in elementary and secondary schools. This service is in addition to what the classroom teacher provides in the classroom. Our goal is to assist students to higher levels of literacy and to provide the tools needed for them to acquire a strong skill set for reading.
